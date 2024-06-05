ETV Bharat / sports

Sindhu Loses in First Round of Indonesia Open

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

PV Sindhu suffered a shock first round exit in the Indonesia Open on Wednesday after facing a loss against Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei by 15-21, 21-15, 14-21. On the other hand, Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korean pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong by 12-21, 9-21.

File Photo: PV Sindhu (ANI Pictures)

Jakarta (Indonesia): India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament. A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist. In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.

