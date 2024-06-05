ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Desire to Step Down

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his desire to be free from government so that he could work for the party. He admitted that the BJP got less seats in the Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra and took responsibility for it.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed his desire to be free from government so that he could work for the party.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to the media (ANI Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Taking responsibility for the BJP's poor show in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed his desire to be free from the state government so that he could work for the party.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 5 (ANI)

Addressing a press conference after a Maharashtra BJP meeting, Fadnavis said,"There is no situation like the people have rejected the BJP or the NDA. But yes they have voted fractionally less. We took a review of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 (at a meeting here)."

"I have to admit that we have got less seats. In a way, I was leading the BJP in Maharashtra in these polls. So I take responsibility for the loss or for the less number of seats that we have got. It is my failure and I will take all the efforts to bridge the gap. I am requesting the party's top brass.. I want to fully dedicate myself for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls and so they should relieve me from the government and give an opportunity to work for the party...," elaborated Fadnavis.

Of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra - the second highest in the country, the BJP managed to win only nine seats while its ally Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 7 seats while Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar won only one seat.

"I will soon meet the party's top brass and according to their advice, I will take the next step," added the 53-year-old leader.

Fadnavis admitted that the BJP did not get the desired results in Maharashtra. "In Maharashtra, we did not get the desired result. We got far lesser seats than what we expected. Our battle was with three parties of the Maha Vikas Agadhi and the narrative to the change the Constitution. We could not stop the narrative, which is a fact," said Fadnavis.

Flanked by senior BJP leaders like Ashish Shelar, Ashok Chandrakant Bawankule and Chandrakant Patil, Fadnavis added, "The people have given a mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will form the government for the thrid term and this is happening for the first time after 1962 and this is historic."

He also thanked the voters of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha for elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power in their respective states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is in New Delhi, refused to comment on the remarks made by Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur.

Last Updated : 11 hours ago

TAGGED:

DEVENDRA FADNAVISMAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CMDEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.