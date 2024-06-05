President Droupadi Murmu Accepts PM Modi's Resignation

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to continue till new government assumes office.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation on Wednesday, June 5 (ANI)

In a press communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers."

"The President has accepted the resignation and requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office," the communique added.

Earlier in the day, the last meeting of the Union Cabinet was held here and they recommended to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha. The General Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha were held from mid March to June first week and counting of votes was held on Tuesday, June 5.

The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi emerged as the single largest party and won 340 seats. However to form the government it need support of its allies including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Lok Janshaki Party (Ram Vilas), Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After the historic win, while addressing BJP workers, PM Modi had said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government for the third successive time.

He had thanked BJP workers and taken a jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress. Meanwhile, a meeting of the NDA is scheduled to be held at the PM's resignation on Wednesday.

The PM Modi also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here soon after tendering his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

This was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi after securing a third term in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election. Official sources said Dhankhar presented a bouquet to Modi that had three lotus flowers, signifying a third consecutive term, surrounded by lilies.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also served "peda", a delicacy from Chirawa in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, the home district of Dhankhar, and jaggery from Meerut, a prominent agricultural produce from the region, the sources said. (With PTI inputs)