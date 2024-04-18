Key Constituencies, First Time Voters, AI Threats - All You Need to Know Before You Vote Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The biggest festival of democracy is here. The country is all set to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on April 19. People from across 28 states and eight union territories will vote in seven phases starting from April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Full list of 102 Seats in Phase 1

As many as 102 seats across 21 states and union territories will vote in the first phase of the general elections that will be conducted across seven phases -- Phase 1 on April 19. The hot seats include Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Muzzafarnagar and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Coochbehar and Alipurduars in West Bengal. Read More...

Dry Days on Polling Days

The states, which go to polls, have accordingly declared dry days coinciding with voting days. The temporary ban on liquor in 102 constituencies has already started from April 17 and will continue till April 19. Read More...

194 Parties, 890 Independent Candidates

A total of 194 political parties will be trying their luck in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. As many as 890 independent candidates will be contesting in the 102 constituencies. Karur constituency of Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of candidates (54), while Dibrugarh and Nagaland constituency has the least number of candidates (3). Read More...

First Time Voters

There will be 19.74 crore young voters aged 20-29 years, who will exercise their franchise with 1.8 crore youth being first-time voters in the much anticipated Lok Sabha elections 2024 from April 19, 2024. Read More...

How to Vote Without Voter ID Card

Sometimes, people lose or misplace their voter ID cards or do not have a hard copy with them. At times, new voters, who get their names on the electoral roll, may not get their voter ID card with photograph on time. All these citizens, too, can cast their votes. Read More...

e-EPIC Cards

In an era where everything is turning tech-savvy, why not the elections? e-EPIC card is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC, which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it as a PDF on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. Read More...

What If EVM Malfunctions?

An EVM is an electronic device for recording votes and consists of two units--a Control Unit (CU) and a Balloting Unit (BU)--joined by a five-meter cable. However, the device can at times malfunction. In that case, Zonal, Area or Sector Magistrates keep on patrolling with reserved EVMs. In case, the EVM of a particular polling station goes out of order, then the same is replaced with a new one. Read More...

Service Voter

A service voter is a voter having service qualification. The people, who are, members of the Armed Forces of the Union, members of a Force to which provisions of the Army Act, 1950 (46 of 1950), have been made applicable whether with or without modification, being a member of a Force to which provisions of the Army Act, 1950 (46 of 1950), have been made applicable whether with or without modification, being a member of an Armed Police Force of a state, and serving outside that state, being a person, who is employed under the Government of India, in a post outside India - fall under of category of service voters. Read More...

The threat of AI in LS Polls

At a time when parties and leaders have put in everything for the win, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), deepfake and voice cloning technologies have been discussed time and again. With this advanced technology comes both advantages and disadvantages. With these tools, cybercriminals are creating havoc with actions such as changing a person's appearance and impersonating words. There is a possibility of using such technical gimmicks in the elections to influence the voters as well. This can be biased for/against a party. Read More...

Elections Operations Centre by Meta

Meta has announced that the company is activating an India-specific Elections Operations Centre, bringing together experts to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across its apps while aiming to curb AI-generated fake or manipulated content spread via Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Threads. Read More...