By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

How can you get your Voting Slips Online - Read Here to Know

The second phase polling of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held on Friday, April 26. Here is how you can get your voting slips online.

Hyderabad: The voting for the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will begin at 7 AM on Friday, April 26. The voting will take place till 6 PM. Voters carry voting slips to their respective polling booths.

What is a voting slip?

A voting slip is issued by the Election Commission of India. It has information like name, age, gender, assembly constituency, polling booth location, room number, polling date, and polling time.

Here is how you can get the voting slips online with the use of your smartphone:

  • Go to Play Store or Apple Store and download the app 'Voter Helpline'
  • Click on the option - 'E-EPIC'
  • Then using your registered cell phone number, password and OTP log in
  • Put the EPIC number, which is displayed on the Voter ID Card
  • Put the OTP once again to open the document

Here is how voting slip can be downloaded in this way by using a website:

  • Go to the website - "https:\\voters.eci.gov.in\"
  • Then using your registered phone number, password and OTP log in
  • In case you are using for the first time, you need to register
  • Then click on the option 'Download E-EPIC'
  • Enter the EPIC number, which is displayed on the Voter ID Card
  • Once it is completed, E-EPIC along with VIS will be downloaded

Polling for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases across the country. The voting for the first phase (102 seats) took place on Friday, April 19, while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

