Lok Sabha Election 2024: What Is E-EPIC, Who Are Eligible and How to Download It?

Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are around the corner. As a responsible citizen of India, we all should cast our vote to strengthen our democracy. The dates of polling in seven phases have been announced by the Election Commission. Are you also geared up with all the necessary documents to choose the right leader for your constituency and the country? Well, casting votes becomes easier with e-EPIC card. In this article, we will know all about the digital version of the voter ID card.

What is an e-EPIC Card?

e-EPIC is a secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his/her mobile, upload it as a PDF on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it.

Who is Eligible for e-EPIC?

All general voters who have valid EPIC Number. All new electors registered during special summary revision 2021 (i.e. those who applied during Nov-Dec 2020) and whose mobile number provided while applying is unique will get a SMS and may download e-EPIC between Jan 25 to Jan 31, 2021. Other General electors may download e-EPIC from Feb 1, 2021 onwards.

How to Download e-EPIC?

You can download e-EPIC from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ or Voter Helpline Mobile App

Register/Login on Voter Portal From menu navigation click on Download e-EPIC Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if mobile number registered with Eroll) Click on Download e-EPIC If Mobile number not registered in Eroll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC Pass the Face liveness verification Update your mobile number to complete KYC Download your e-EPIC

What if You Lose your e-EPIC?

In case you lose your e-EPIC Card, you can search your name in the Electoral Roll from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or http://electoralsearch.in/, note your EPIC number and then download e-EPIC.

How does e-EPIC Benefit?

Alternate and faster mode of obtaining Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format

Equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification

Can be printed at the convenience of the voter and can bring it as proof during polling

Self service model

Source: Election Commission of India