2024 Lok Sabha Polls: How to Vote Without Voter ID Card

Jaipur/Hyderabad: The Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission is the primary identification document that citizens need for exercising their voting rights. Infact, the 10-digit number of the EPIC serves as a unique identification for voters. So, in order to cast their votes, citizens have to possess their valid voter IDs.

However, sometimes, people lose or misplace their voter ID cards or do not have physical copy of the card with them. At times, new voters, who get their names on the electoral roll, may not get their voter ID card with photograph on time. All these citizens too can cast their votes.

According to the Election Commission of India guidelines, all citizens who have their names enlisted in the voter list are entitled to participate in the democratic process, no matter whether they possess their voter ID cards or not.

How to vote without voter ID card:

Voters have to first ensure that their names are included in the voter list. Once they find their names in the list they can exercise their voting rights even without a physical copy of the voter ID card.

Steps to check whether your name is in the electoral list:

Visit the Election Commission's site (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/) on your mobile or laptop. You will get three options to search your name. First by details where you have to provide your name, surname, date of birth, district, constituency and others. Secondly, searching through your EPIC number and thirdly, searching by mobile number that is registered with your voter ID. Once you see your name on the electoral list, you can be certain that you are eligible to vote.

A simple way to get a copy of your voter ID card immediately:

In case you don't have a physical voter ID card but want to exercise your voting rights only with this document then the Election Commission has come up with another option for citizens. The EC offers an e-EPIC facility through which citizens can download a digital copy of their voter ID card in PDF format and upload it to Digilocker or store it on their phone. To begin with, one has to first sign up by visiting https://voters.eci.gov.in/login. A print out of the digital copy of their voter card can be taken and carried to the polling booth.

Alternative documents:

Citizens who are not much comfortable availing e-EPIC services can carry any of the government-approved documents. There are a total of 12 documents that are accepted as alternatives to the physical copy of the voter ID card. These are:

Aadhar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Indian Passport, Pension documents with photo for retired employees, Central/State Government Service Identity Card with photo issued to employees by PSU/Public Limited Companies, Passbook with photo issued by Bank/Post Office, Smart Card issued by RGI under National Population Register, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs Unique Disability ID issued to persons with disabilities by the Ministry of Social Justice.

Jaipur District Election Officer Prakash Rajpurohit said that it is being ensured that voters can exercise their franchise without any hassle on the polling day. Voters who do not have voter ID cards can carry any one of the 12 alternative photo identity documents.

Deputy Director of Information and Technology Department, Ritesh Kumar Sharma said that voters often face problem due to absence of voter ID cards. "Voters should understand that even if they do not have the requisite voter ID card, they are eligible to vote. Arrangements have been made by the Election Commission to ensure that such citizens can vote by showing any of the 12 photo identity documents. New voters will benefit the most because although their names get included into the electoral list, their voter ID card is not handed over to them on time," Sharma said.