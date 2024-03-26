IPL Betting Gang Harasses Family; Woman Ends Life in Karnataka, Two Arrested

Chitradurga (Karnataka) : An incident in Holalkere of Chitradurga district has come to light in which a woman committed suicide due to loans taken by her husband in the name of IPL cricket betting. This incident happened on March 18. Police arrested two accused on charges of mental harassment and rioting in front of the house.

Ranjitha (24), a resident of Basava Layout, Holalkere, is the woman who committed suicide at home. Her husband Darshan Balu is working as an Assistant Executive Engineer (AE) in the Minor Irrigation Department.

Ranjitha's father Venkatesh has filed a complaint against 13 people in connection with her suicide. Some people who came to meet his innocent son-in-law to ask for a contractor job persuaded him to play IPL cricket betting. They claimed that they can earn more money in a short period, by just giving a blank check is enough.

They got the blank checks from Darshan by promising that money will be transferred when he wins bets. If he gives that money to them, they will return all his blank checks. Later, the son-in-law lost in the betting and they threatened him several times that they would deposit the checks in the bank and harassed him mentally. Venkatesh mentioned in the complaint that the reason for his daughter's death was the harassment of the cricket betting gangs.

What is in the complaint? The SP said: "Ranjitha's father mentioned in his complaint that she was very sad to know about her husband's debt. Also, several times, two to three people came to ask for loan money and had an argument in front of the house. Therefore Ranjitha committed suicide due to mental torture."