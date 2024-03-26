IPL 2024 | Hyderabad Set To Host MI-SRH Game on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host its first game of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad started their campaign by suffering a defeat. While Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Mumbai Indians led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya are currently at the eight spot in the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed seventh.

Mumbai Indians batter Diwald Brevis on Tuesday said that he is eagerly waiting for tomorrow's match.

Brevis, who is young batter Tilak Varma's good friend, also revealed that Mumbai Indians went to his place for dinner last night. "IPL is said to be the best platform for talented players and one can become a star with one match," Brevis said at the pre-match press conference.

He also said that the hospitality of Hyderabad was very good.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said despite the loss to KKR, there were a lot of positives to focus on. "We fell short in couple of areas and a couple of their (KKR's) players had an outstanding game. In T20, there are going to be games like that..," quipped Cummins.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said 2,500 police personnel will be on duty for tomorrow's match. He said that fans will be allowed entry inside the stadium three hours before the match which starts at 7:30 PM. "It is advised not to bring prohibited items inside the stadium," added Tarun Joshi.