Mumbai : Bookie Anil Jaisinghani's property worth Rs 3 crore 40 lakhs has been attached by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). An ED official said that the property of accused Anil Jayasinghani has been seized under the PMLA Act. As part of this, the ED has also filed a charge sheet against bookie Jaysinghani.

The case relates to an FIR (first information report) registered in 2015 in Vadodara, Gujarat. Along with cricket betting, the investigation has revealed that Anil Jaisinghani has acquired this property fraudulently. Then in 2015, the ED sent a summons to Anil Jayasinghe.

Later, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for non-cooperation in the case related to the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). Along with this, in 2015, the Gujarat unit of ED raided two of Jaisinghani's houses and registered a case against him. But they could not catch him then. Accused Anil Jaisinghani has been absconding since 2015. After that, the ED arrested him in the month of April.

Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by ED on 18 April 2023. A PMLA court in Ahmedabad had rejected his bail application. Then on June 9, ED raided the house of Anil Jaisinghani. Later on June 17, property worth Rs 3 crore 40 lakhs was seized from the premises of the accused.