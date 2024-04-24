INDIA Bloc Govt Will Uplift OBCs, SCs, STs, Says Stalin

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc winning the Lok Sabha polls and emphasised the state's role in social justice. He recalled the Justice Party government's 1921 era of social justice, which introduced reservations for the underprivileged through the communal Government Order.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc winning the Lok Sabha polls and emphasised the state's role in social justice. He recalled the Justice Party government's 1921 era of social justice, which introduced reservations for the underprivileged through the communal Government Order.

New Delhi/Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed confidence of the INDIA bloc winning the Lok Sabha polls and said the new dispensation will fulfill the pledge to uplift Other Backward Classes, the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Tamil Nadu has played a pivotal role in championing social justice, Stalin said in his address at the social justice conference (Samajik Nyay Sammelan) held by Samruddha Bharat Foundation in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister's address was read out at the conference by DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson. The DMK chief recalled the era of the Justice Party government, dating back to 1921 and said it stands as a beacon of social justice with the introduction of reservations for the underprivileged through the communal G.O (Government Order).

Post-independence, "amidst threats to the reservation system," the resolute protests by the Dravidian movement, famously known as "the happenings in Madras," catalysed the first amendment of the Constitution, he said.

"This amendment solidified affirmative action, ensuring the continued upliftment of marginalised communities." Currently, Tamil Nadu proudly boasts a 69 per cent reservation for OBCs, SC/STs, surpassing the 'arbitrary' 50 per cent limit, he said.

On the Congress party's LS election manifesto and assurances on welfare and development of the marginalised, Stalin said: "It heartens me to observe that many of the DMK's principles echo within the Congress election manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary elections. I earnestly hope that our forthcoming government will earnestly fulfill its pledges to uplift OBCs and SC/STs."

The DMK chief underscored Tamil Nadu's 'groundbreaking 7.5 percent reservation' in professional courses for students from government schools, alongside full financial support for those admitted under this quota.

Stalin also pointed to the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly recently passing a resolution urging the Union government to extend reservations to Scheduled Caste members who have converted to Christianity.

Read More

Stalin Condemns Modi for His "Cong Will Give Your Wealth to Infiltrators" Remark in Rajasthan

Shedding 'Crocodile Tears': Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over Alleged Custodial Death of Murder Accused

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.