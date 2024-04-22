Stalin Condemns Modi for His "Cong Will Give Your Wealth to Infiltrators" Remark in Rajasthan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, hitting out at Narendra Modi on Monday for his "Congress will give your wealth to infiltrators," jibe, alleged the Prime Minister has resorted to hate speech to avoid imminent defeat.

Stalin, in a post on X said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's toxic speech is vile and highly deplorable. Fearing public anger against his failures, Modi has attempted to whip up religious sentiments and resorted to hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat. Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi."

Furthermore, he said, "In turning a deaf ear to the PM's blatant hate speech, the ECI has shamelessly abandoned even a semblance of neutrality. The socio-economic caste census promised by the INDIA bloc is a remedy long overdue to create an egalitarian society. It is sad that the PM is twisting it and depriving socially disadvantaged communities of their due share in education, jobs, and seats of power."

President of the ruling DMK, Stalin urged leaders of the INDIA bloc to be "wary of the BJP's devious diversionary tactics. We must firm up our commitment to exposing the miserable failures of Modi."