Shedding 'Crocodile Tears': Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over Alleged Custodial Death of Murder Accused

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has slammed the DMK government over the alleged custodial death of a murder accused, alleging Chief Minister MK Stalin of "shedding crocodile tears" and urging him to issue necessary directives to police to tackle the situation.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Palaniswami expressed his shock over the death of Shanthakumar, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a Sriperumbudur councillor and state treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing.

"It is shocking to hear that Shanthakumar died in the police station in Thiruvallur district's Chevvaipet and the postmortem revealed injuries including blood clots and swelling in his body. Since the DMK government has taken charge in Tamil Nadu, custodial deaths have been on a rise but no action has been taken to prevent these," Palaniswami tweeted.

Condemning Stalin, who handles the police portfolio, Palaniswami accused the CM of "shedding crocodile tears". "I urge police to act within the limits of the law towards the public and the prisoners who are in custody. I urge the Chief Minister to issue appropriate orders to the police," he added.

Sriperumbudur Town Panchayat councillor Shanthakumar (30) had died after complaining of chest pain as preparations were underway to take him to the court for remand. Police initially stated that Shanthakumar had died of chest pain and there were no external injuries.

However, his family members alleged that he died due to custodial torture and said that the postmortem report too revealed injury marks. They also refused to accept the body and demanded justice.

Avadi Police Commissioner has registered a case of suspicious death and investigations are on. Also, Nazarathpettai Police Inspector Gunasekaran was suspended.

In April 27, 2023, Shankar, a Sriperumbudur councillor and state treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing, was killed at Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee. Following which, the Nazarathpettai police took seven people, including Shanthakumar from Sriperumbudur Kachipattu area for questioning in connection with the case.