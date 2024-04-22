Shedding 'Crocodile Tears': Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over Alleged Custodial Death of Murder Accused

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Palaniswami Criticises Stalin Over Alleged Custodial Death of Murder Accused

Former CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has criticised the DMK government for the rising incidents of custodial deaths. In a post on his 'X' handle, he asked CM MK Stalin to issue directives to police to combat the situation.

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has slammed the DMK government over the alleged custodial death of a murder accused, alleging Chief Minister MK Stalin of "shedding crocodile tears" and urging him to issue necessary directives to police to tackle the situation.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Palaniswami expressed his shock over the death of Shanthakumar, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a Sriperumbudur councillor and state treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing.

"It is shocking to hear that Shanthakumar died in the police station in Thiruvallur district's Chevvaipet and the postmortem revealed injuries including blood clots and swelling in his body. Since the DMK government has taken charge in Tamil Nadu, custodial deaths have been on a rise but no action has been taken to prevent these," Palaniswami tweeted.

Condemning Stalin, who handles the police portfolio, Palaniswami accused the CM of "shedding crocodile tears". "I urge police to act within the limits of the law towards the public and the prisoners who are in custody. I urge the Chief Minister to issue appropriate orders to the police," he added.

Sriperumbudur Town Panchayat councillor Shanthakumar (30) had died after complaining of chest pain as preparations were underway to take him to the court for remand. Police initially stated that Shanthakumar had died of chest pain and there were no external injuries.

However, his family members alleged that he died due to custodial torture and said that the postmortem report too revealed injury marks. They also refused to accept the body and demanded justice.

Avadi Police Commissioner has registered a case of suspicious death and investigations are on. Also, Nazarathpettai Police Inspector Gunasekaran was suspended.

In April 27, 2023, Shankar, a Sriperumbudur councillor and state treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing, was killed at Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee. Following which, the Nazarathpettai police took seven people, including Shanthakumar from Sriperumbudur Kachipattu area for questioning in connection with the case.

Read more

  1. In 2023, More Than 2000 Criminal Cases Were Decided Against MPs,MLAs, Says Affidavit
  2. Cong Will Give Your Wealth To Infiltrators, Those Who Have More Children: PM Modi In Rajasthan
  3. 'Hindu-Muslim Divide Is In PM’s Mind,' Congress Slams Modi Over Communal Remarks

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.