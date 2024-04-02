IMD Predicts Heatwave in MP, Telangana and Bengal; Heavy Rainfall in Arunachal

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during next seven days.

According to the IMD's morning bulletin, isolated thunderstorms and lightning also likely over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 3-5 April, over Uttarakhand on 3 and 5 April and West Uttar Pradesh on 4 and 5 April.

Over the next seven days, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Marathawada, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa and a few others are likely to witness isolated rainfall between 5-8 April.

While, Arunachal Pradesh in the north-east will witness widespread rainfall between 2-5 April and fairly widespread rainfall between 6-8 April while Assam and Mizoram will also witness fairly widespread rainfall between 4-7 April.

Similarly, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal-North-southern regions of Karnataka are also likely to witness isolated rainfall between 5-8 April.

IMD has also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and another over northeast Bihar in lower tropospheric levels. It said, there is high moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal to north-eastern states in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, isolated to scattered light and moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next seven days with isolated thunderstorms and lightning till tomorrow. The weather department has also forecast heat-wave conditions over the next seven day in Madhya Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal.

It is pertinent to note here that the IMD on Monday said that the country is likely to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance.

The weather body earlier issued heatwave advisories ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as it is predicted that this summer is likely to be much more warmer.