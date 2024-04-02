Telangana Scorches under Dazzling Heat, Hyderabad Swelters Too

Hyderabd: If the sweltering temperatures are any indication, Telangana appears to be all set for a cruel summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is also expecting hotter-than-normal summer temperatures this year.

As the calendar turns to April, Hyderabad has also found itself in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius forcing the city’s residents going extra cautious, wearing sun shields, masks to combat scorching heat. Roadside stalls are seeing a beeline of people seeking relief in refreshing summer drinks and fruits available there.

Uppal experienced 43.3° Celsius, 43.1° Celsius was recorded in Serilingampally,and 43.3° Celsius temperature was registered in Quthbullapur. Hayathnagar, Khairatabad and Saroornagar experienced 42.7° , 42.1°, 42° Celsius temperatures respectively. Kukatpally also recorded 42° Celsius temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Telangana, including Hyderabad, predicted above-normal temperatures throughout the summer months from March to May. It warns of increasingly uncomfortable days and nights ahead, with temperatures expected to surpass the usual averages.

The mercury levels soaring past 42 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state. After experiencing consecutive days of soaring temperature which hovered around 40° Celsius, Telangana appears to be turning into sauna with the India Meteorological Department issuing a heatwave alert for 16 districts of the state from April 1 to 3.

The heatwave alert has been issued for Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Karimnagar, Pedapally, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Gadwal.

Other districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal can also expect higher than usual temperatures for the next three days with temperatures likely to cross way above 40° Celsius.