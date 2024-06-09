ETV Bharat / state

Chardham Yatra 2024: Death Toll of Devotees in Chardham Yatra Reaches 100

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 9, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

The number of deaths in Chardham Yatra is increasing. So far 100 people died in Chardham Yatra and most of the deaths occurred in Kedarnath Dham.

The Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is going on in full swing. Even before the monsoon season begins, devotees are reaching the Dhams in large numbers to have darshan.
Devotees reaching Chardham in large numbers before onset of monsoon (ETV Bharat)

Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is going on in full swing. Even before the monsoon season begins, devotees are reaching the Dhams in large numbers to have darshan. The current situation is that about 60,000 devotees are visiting the four Dhams every day.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in Chardham is also increasing. During the Chardham Yatra, the number of deaths of devotees in the Dhams has crossed 100. The highest number of 49 devotees died so far in Kedarnath Dham. The continuously increasing death toll has further increased the challenges of the government and administration.

So far 19,10,919 devotees visited during the Chardham Yatra. Out of which 7,48,348 devotees visited Kedarnath Dham, 4,72,065 devotees visited Badrinath Dham, 3,46,545 devotees visited Yamunotri Dham and 3,39,892 devotees visited Gangotri Dham.

In that backdrop, there is a possibility of a decrease in the number of devotees coming for the pilgrimage after the onset of monsoon from June 20. Hence, a number of devotees is seen in the religious places before the monsoon season begins.

Amid the increasing crowd of devotees coming for the Chardham Yatra, the number of deaths of devotees is also increasing. The current scenario is that after the start of the Chardham Yatra on May 10, 100 devotees died within a month till June 9.

According to the information received from the State Emergency Operations Centre, 100 devotees died in the four Dhams in May. Out of which 49 devotees died in Kedarnath Dham, 22 in Badrinath Dham, 22 in Yamunotri Dham and seven in Gangotri Dham. All these deaths occurred due to heart attacks.

TAGGED:

CHARDHAM YATRA 2024DEATH TOLL IN CHARDHAM YATRA100 PEOPLE DIED IN CHARDHAM YATRA

