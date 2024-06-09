Mining Mafia Runs Tractor over Constable at Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad; Two Accused Arrested

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) : A constable lost his life while trying to stop illegal mining in the Farrukhabad district on Saturday night. The driver ran the tractor over the constable. The seriously injured constable was admitted to a nursing home at night. He died during treatment. It happened when soil was being illegally transported in the tractor in Chandan Nagla village of Nawabganj area.

In this case, the police have arrested two accused so far. SP Vikas Kumar said that on the night of June 9, at around 2.30 am, sub-inspector Santosh Kumar, constable Rohit Kumar (24), head constable Shailendra Singh reached near village Chandan Nagla where a tractor trolley was seen. The driver was driving the tractor very fast. When constable Rohit Kumar tried to stop the tractor, this accident happened.

Injured Rohit Kumar was immediately taken to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. From there, he was referred to a higher health center. The constable died during treatment at City Hospital Farrukhabad.

In this case, on the basis of the complaint of sub-inspector Santosh Kumar, a case was registered in Nawabganj police station. In which a case was registered and the accused Pradeep Yadav and Bhupendra Yadav were arrested. Both were sent to CHC Mohammadabad for first aid. SP Vikas Kumar said that constable Rohit Kumar joined the police in 2021. He was originally a resident of Darwan village in Chandpur police station area of ​​​​Bijnor.

The mortal remains of constable Rohit Kumar was brought to the memorial located at Fatehgarh Police Line in the evening. Tributes were paid to the constable with tearful eyes. District Magistrate Dr. V.K. Singh and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar laid floral wreaths. Fellow police personnel, employees and family members paid emotional tribute.