LIVE: Swearing-in Ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 9, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

Updated : Jun 9, 2024, 10:24 PM IST

thumbnail

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday. Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term Today on June 9. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The guests and to-be ministers have reached the venue. Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay are attending the ceremony wherein PM Modi will take oath for the third straight term along with his ministerial colleagues.      

Last Updated : Jun 9, 2024, 10:24 PM IST

TAGGED:

BJPNDASWEARING IN CEREMONYNARENDRA MODI OATH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

ETV Bharat

Ramoji Rao Last Rites Live Streaming: Tearful Adieu to Deceased Media Baron

2 Min Read

Jun 9, 2024

Media Titan Ramoji Rao Passes Away: Legacy Mourned Nationwide

Watch: People Pay Homage To Media Titan Ramoji Rao In RFC

1 Min Read

Jun 8, 2024

Election Commission Announces Lok Sabha Poll Dates

LIVE: Election Commission Announces Lok Sabha Poll Dates

1 Min Read

Mar 16, 2024

Maha Shivratri is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Devotees observing a day-long fast and performing rituals and offering prayers in temples.

Live: Maha Shivratri celebrations from Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

1 Min Read

Mar 8, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.