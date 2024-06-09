LIVE: Swearing-in Ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday. Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term Today on June 9. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The guests and to-be ministers have reached the venue. Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay are attending the ceremony wherein PM Modi will take oath for the third straight term along with his ministerial colleagues.