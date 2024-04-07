Husband Forces Wife to Establish Physical Relations with Friend to Get US Citizenship; Probe On

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A woman from Meerut filed a complaint against his US-based husband from California who had allegedly forced her to have physical relations with his friends in exchange of receiving permeant citizenship in the foreign land.

The woman, frustrated and exhausted was falling sick, both mentally and physically. She fled and returned to Meerut and filed the complaint against her husband and in-laws for deliberately harassing her physically and mentally.

As per the complaint, the husnand, a senior doctor by profession, was a resident of a posh colony of Thana Civil Lines area in Meerut. The wife said that she had married her husband from Shastri Nagar, Delhi on July 14, 2019. The marriage was officially registered on July 18.

The wife's family had spent Rs 40 lakh on the marriage. However, right after the marriage, the in-laws demanded an additional Rs 1 crore from the woman to buy a flat . When their demands were not met, the father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing the married woman, she alleged.

Troubled by the harassment from her in-laws, the married woman requested her husband to take her along to America with him. However, he refused and but later agreed on the insistence of his parents. He reached California, USA with his wife on March 11, 2020. He immediately asked one of his friends there to move in as his roommate.

The wife alleged that the husband wanted to engage in wife-swapping just like some of his other friends who performed the same. He even forced her wear attractive clothes other than common Indian attires.

When the woman refused, the husband forced her to engage in the acts. On March 25, 2020, the husband had gone to buy medicines when his arrived at their house and engaged in obscene acts.

Later, the husband invited the friend for dinner and pressured the wife to have sex with him. The woman alleged that the husband said that he would get American citizenship if she engaged with his friend.

The woman fell ill due to her husband's continuous harassment and then forced her husband to send her off to Meerut. Superintendent Of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh said a case has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station and search for evidence is on. "The accused husband and in-laws will be arrested in due time," he added.