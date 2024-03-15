Indian-Origin Family of 3 Die in House Fire in Canada's Brampton

Brampton (Canada): An Indian-origin family of three died in a fire incident in their home in Canada's Toronto city, sources told ETV Bharat.

The deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, his wife Shilpa Kotha (47), and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo.

According to sources, the remains of three were found inside their home in Brampton, Toronto after the fire was brought under control northwest of Toronto on March 7.

In a statement on Friday, Peel Regional Police said they worked closely with the coroner to identify all the remains. Rajiv Warikoo was a Kashmiri Pandit, whose LinkedIn profile says he was working as the Director Business Services Branch with the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Police say they were called to the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive around 1:30 p.m. on March 7 and found a home engulfed in flames. They say investigators examining the scene found what they believed to be human remains inside the home.

Police say they are looking into the circumstances of the fire. Last month, an Indian-origin family was found dead in their apartment in California, United States. The family comprised four members, who were identified as Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children Noah and Neithan.