Haryana Political Crisis: Dushyant Chautala Writes to Guv to Seek Floor Test; CM Saini Hits Back

Chandigarh/Karnal: Days after three Independent MLAs openly withdrew their support to the ruling Naib Singh Saini led BJP government in Haryana, Jannanayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Singh Chautala has written to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking directions to conduct a floor test in the assembly for the present government to prove majority. Congress has sought time to meet the Governor.

In the letter to the Haryana governor, Chautala whose party the JJP pulled out of the coalition with the ruling BJP in March, said that when the present Chief Minister (Naib Saini) assumed office in March 2024, the government demonstrated its majority in the Vidhan Sabha with the support of several Independent MLAs. One Independeni MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned and his resignation was accepted on 30th April 2024.

In the letter, Dushyant said, “recent developments have unfolded with three out of the six independent MLAs who previously extended their support to the government in March 2024, withdrawing their backing”. The JJP chief referred to three Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the Naib Singh Saini led BJP government and extended “external support” to the Congress. Significantly, the three Independent MLAs made the announcement at a presser alongside former CM and Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda thereby putting the BJP government on the backfoot.

Dushyant Chautala's letter to the Governor seeking a floor test has only added to the Naib Singh Saini led BJP government's woes.

“Given these developments and the clear stance of my party i.e. JJP which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation. it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly,” Dushyant wrote in his letter to the Governor.

While referring to Article I74 of the Constitution of India which confers upon the Governor the authority to summon, prorogue and dissolve the legislative assembly, the JJP chief urged Dattatreya to pass directions to the appropriate authority to conduct a floor test to determine the majority of the government.

“If the government fails to do so, it is essential for your excellency to fulfill your constitutional duty by imposing President's rule in the state. This action is imperative to ensure the continued governance in the State in accordance with constitutional norms. I trust in your Excellency's wisdom and commitment to upholding the sanctity of democracy and rule of of law in our beloved state. Your prompt action in this matter is earnestly solicited for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Haryana,” added the JJP chief.

In a recent interview, Dushyant Chautala had stated that he will extend support to the Congress if the grand old party moved a no-confidence motion against the Naib Saini led BJP government. All eyes are now on the two other two independents other than the rebels withdrawing support to the BJP government. In the 88-member current strength Haryana assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress and the JJP has 30 and 10 MLAs respectively. The BJP is three short of the majority mark.

Haryana CM Naib Saini has targeted the opposition over the present political crisis in the state. Taking a dig at Bhupendra Hooda and Dushyant Chautala at a presser, CM Naib Saini said, "These people (Bhupendra Hooda, Dushyant Chautala) are daydreaming. The public has rejected them. Such people are not going to come to power. These people work to promote corruption, exploit the public and harass people. When Haryana assembly elections will be held in September, the BJP government will be formed in the state with a big majority."

Referring to once coalition partner Dushyant Chautala, CM Naib Saini said, "What happened in the Haryana assembly? Everyone has seen this. What MLAs does Dushyant Chautala have that he is talking about minority? Dushyant Chautala should see for himself whether he has any MLAs or not. If needed, we will get the vote of confidence once again."