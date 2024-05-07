ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana BJP Government 'Loses' Majority as 3 Independent MLAs Withdraw Support

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

At least three independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana. The MLAs have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Speaks As Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar Looks On During A Special Session Of The State Assembly in Chandigarh(IANS Photo)

At least three independent MLAs on Tuesday withdrew their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana. The MLAs have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

Chandigarh: In a major blow to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

"We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress," Gonder said. "We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers," he said.

Speaking at the presser, Udai Bhan said, "The three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress."

"I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving.

"Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute," said Bhan. Now, the assembly polls should be held immediately, he said. (PTI)

Read More

  1. ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's OSD After Overnight Questioning
  2. ED Seizes Rs 25 Crore From Domestic Help of Jharkhand Minister's Secretary
Last Updated :18 hours ago

TAGGED:

NAYAB SAINIHARYANAMLAS WITHDRAW SUPPORT TO NAYABLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.