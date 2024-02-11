Teargas Fired to Thwart Farmers' Delhi March: Security Beefed up on Haryana Borders

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Haryana Government Moves to Stop Farmers' March to Delhi

Amidst escalating tension due to farmers' march to Delhi on February 13, the Haryana government has tightened security. Police had to fire teargas shells to disperse farmers at Ambala's Shambhu border. Home Minister Anil Vij asserted that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and Haryana will be kept safe at all costs.

New Delhi/Ambala/Jind: As the farmers are determined to take up march to Delhi on 13th February, the Haryana government is stepping up its efforts to stop the peasants from entering the national capital. Tight security arrangements have been made. Barricading has been erected on the highway and nails have been put at Shambhu border. Delhi police also blocked the roads from their side and beefed up security.

The border has been completely sealed to prevent farmers' entry from Punjab into Haryana. Mobile internet along with bulk SMS has been banned in 7 districts of Haryana. In view of the farmers' march, tension has escalated. The situation at Ambala's Shambhu border became such that the police had to use tear gas shells on Sunday to disperse the crowd. Slogans were raised against the police.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has asserted that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and Haryana will be kept safe at all costs. He said, "the government has completed all preparations to stop the farmers from going to Delhi. In order to maintain peace in Haryana, the government is making every possible effort."

The Minister said: "The government is working in favor of the farmers. Prime Minister's assistance amount has also been given to the farmers. It is not that the government does not want to listen to the farmers, but the government wants to solve the whole matter through talks." Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's statement that PM Modi's tenure is the Amritkaal of the country's corrupt people, Minister Anil Vij said that it seems that Rahul Gandhi has become confused due to frustration.

The Home Minister took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal's statement that he is being treated like terrorists. Responding to this, Minister Anil Vij said, "They are resorting to such tricks to avoid going to jail. They want to somehow avoid going to jail."

