Farmers' March: Three-Layer Barricading; Punjab-Haryana Border Sealed; Heavy Police Force Deployed

Ambala/New Delhi: Security has been beefed up here in view of farmers's march towards Delhi on February 13. The Ambala police have sealed the roads coming from Punjab, a senior police official said on Sunday.

"The Ambala Police has installed three layers of barricading on the Haryana-Punjab border. Heavy police force has also been deployed at the spot. Routes leading to Delhi and Amritsar in Punjab have been diverted from several places," the official said.

It is understood that the Ambala police has also sealed Shambhu Toll Plaza and the Sadopur border. However, due to this, commuters are facing problems. People coming from Punjab say that the bus drivers are stopping at a far away place following which which they have to walk a lot.

Traffic in-charge Joginder said on February 13 there is a farmers' movement and so barricading is being done. The Superintendent of Police (SP) held a high-level meeting with the officials at the Sirsa Mini Secretariat regarding farmers' Delhi march. Officials of paramilitary forces were also present in the meeting.

A senior police official Himanshu Garg said farmers' organisations of Punjab have announced to march towards Delhi. Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher asked people in Haryana not to panic.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, "Regarding the demands of farmers' unions, a meeting Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will be held at Chandigarh on February 12 at 5 pm. On one hand the government is calling us for talks, on the other hand, it is doing strict barricading in Haryana. The preparations for the movement will continue."

Security is being tightened near the Singhu border and Tikri border. Besides, security has also been tightened on the Ambala-Kaithal bypass.

Arshdeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ambala, said, "Due to farmers' agitation, we have sealed the Shambhu border. When farmers come here, we will request them not to go beyond it, as they do not have permission. We want them to end the movement peacefully."

Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in Haryana. The Centre has sent two companies of paramilitary forces. Mobile internet service has been stopped in seven districts of Haryana due to farmers' march to Delhi. These include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.