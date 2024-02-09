Bharat Ratna to Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh: Know Its Impact on Jat Vote Bank in Haryana

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Central government has announced the Bharat Ratna (posthumously) to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. In Haryana, the BJP has traditionally focused on non-Jat politics, which has at times strained its relationship with the Jat community. By honouring Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was himself a Jat leader and known for his advocacy for farmers' rights, the BJP may be attempting to appeal to Jat voters and bridge the gap that has existed between the party and the community in the past.

However, whether this move will successfully sway Jat voters towards the BJP remains to be seen. While the gesture of awarding the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh may be seen as a positive step by some Jat voters, others may view it with scepticism, considering the broader political context and the BJP's track record in the state.

What is the impact of the Jat vote bank in Haryana?

There is more than 24 per cent Jat vote bank in Haryana. Its impact is in four Lok Sabha constituencies Rohtak, Sonipat, Hisar and Bhiwani and more than 30 Assembly seats in the state. From the perspective of Haryana, conferring the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh will have an impact on the Jat vote bank in some way or the other.

In this regard, political affairs expert Dhirendra Awasthi said, "Even though former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh has been conferred with the Bharat Ratna, it will not have much impact in Haryana. But, the BJP will benefit from this in Western Uttar Pradesh. With this decision, the BJP can win about 27 seats in Western Uttar Pradesh. If we talk about it in the context of Haryana, then if Devi Lal had got this honour, perhaps it would have created more impact in Haryana."

Senior journalist Rajesh Moudgil said, "How BJP has selected the names for the Bharat Ratna; it is giving the message that the BJP has risen above party politics by conferring the Bharat Ratna to those who have had contributed to the country and society." The effect of giving the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh will be seen in Western Uttar Pradesh as well as in Haryana, although only the election results will be able to tell. How successful is this decision of the party in getting Jat votes for it?

Jat leader Ramesh Dalal said, "We welcome the decision of the government, but Devi Lal should have been given the Bharat Ratna. Because of him, today there is an old age pension in the country. The government has awarded Lal Krishna Advani solely for his contributions to the Ram Mandir cause." But, Devi Lal was also the Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He worked a lot for the country and the farmers, so why can't he be given Bharat Ratna?"

