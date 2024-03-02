Govt Will Bear Medical Expenses of the Injured: CM Siddaramaiah Assures Thorough Probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured a thorough probe into the blast at Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe yesterday and said that the government will bear all medical expenses of the injured. The CM also said that it could not be ascertained whether it was a terror act or an individual's attempt.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, "It is not known whether any terror organisation is involved in this act or not. Investigations are underway."

He said that CCTV footage shows the accused, wearing a cap and a mask, getting off from a bus with a bag and entering the cafe. "The accused took a token at the cafe's counter and had idli. He left his bag at the cafe before leaving. The bag had a timer-fixed explosive. The accused's pictures are available and these will help in the ongoing investigations. A thorough probe will be conducted into the incident," he said.

He said that nine people were injured in the blast and he visited them along with home minister Minister Parameshwar. The injured are out of danger and the government will bear their medical expenses, he added.

The CM said that the Mangalore cooker blast case and the Rameswaram Cafe blast will be studied together and it will be examined whether both are related. He said that a meeting has been called with officials this afternoon.

"Footage of the accused's movement was captured on CCTVs and efforts are on to trace him. A thorough investigation is being conducted into the case," the CM added.