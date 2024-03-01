'Don't politicise the Bengaluru blast': Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that there should be no politics on the blast that occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe, in which at least nine people were injured.

"The CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished," added Siddaramaiah. According to the Karnataka Chief Minister, the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara will visit the blast site.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that the explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe seemed a clear case of a bomb blast. Surya, who is also the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, the saffron party's youth wing, has said that he had spoken to the owner of the Rameshwaram Cafe and he had said that it was not a case of cylinder explosion.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Mohan said that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister have been given complete information on the incident. "Nine people were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway. We will get feedback from the FSL team," the DGP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Senior officials of Bengaluru Police are probing the incident and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also likely to visit the spot. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital. The Rameshwaram Cafe, where the blast took place is located in the Whitefield area in the city.