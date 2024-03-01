Cafe explosion is a bomb blast, will find those behind it: Karnataka DGP

In his reaction on the explosion at Bengalugur's Rameshwaram Cafe, Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan on Friday said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital. He said that the information about the bomb blast has also reached the NIA and the IB.

Bengaluru: Describing the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday as a "bomb blast", Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan on Friday said investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it. "At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," Mohan, who visited the spot said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital. Asked whether an improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the blast, he said, "We are checking. Let's not say anything now itself. The FSL team has come and they are checking. Once they collect (samples from the spot), we will examine."

The DGP said he has spoken to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara and has shared the information about the incident to them. Asked about reports that some batteries found at the spot, he said once the FSL team does the full examination, there will be clarity. Mohan also said that information about the incident has gone to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

