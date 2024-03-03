Farmers to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest on March 6, Block Rail Tracks on March 10

Chandigarh/Bathinda: The farmers are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march on March 6 and will block railway tracks on March 10. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday said that the march to the national capital will be resumed from Tuesday and a rail block will be organised a week later.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri on Punjab-Haryana border since February 13. The march had been put on hold till February 29 after a young farmer was killed in a clash with police at Khanauri but farmers continued to stay put along the border.

Attending a special prayer session for the deceased farmer, Shubhakaran Singh, Pandher said, "We have decided to resume our march to Delhi on March 6 and on March 10, we will block railway tracks from 12 to 4 pm across the country." The announcement comes after the four rounds of talks that were held with the Centre went inconclusive.

Recently, Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda said that the government will find a solution but clarified that there are no plans to resume talks at the moment.

Earlier, the farmer leaders had refused the government's proposal of assured purchase of cotton, pulses and maize at MSP saying they want a legal MSP guarantee for all 23 crops and not just a few crops.