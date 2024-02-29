Punjab and Haryana High Court Reprimands Police over Farmers Protest, Asks Why Internet Was Banned

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday reprimanded police over the handling of the protests of farmers, who are putting up at the Shambhu border since February 13 under the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The movement has witnessed clashes between the protesters and police leading to the death of a few farmers while several others along with policemen were injured.

The court has sought answers on why internet services were suspended in parts of Punjab and Haryana and questioned on the delay in registering FIR on the death of 21-year-old Shubhakaran Singh, who passed away during the clashes between policemen and protesters at Khanauri border.

The court was hearing a petition seeking judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the reason behind the farmer's death. A notice has been issued to Punjab, Haryana and Central Government in this regard and a reply has been sought from them.

On the FIR that was registered in connection with the case, the court inquired about the post-mortem report and was told that the report is not yet ready. The court also observed that the farmer leaders are not coming forward regarding the petition that has been filed in this matter.

On Wednesday, the court directed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) to set up a medical board to probe into how the injuries could have been inflicted on a farmer, who was allegedly detained and beaten by Haryana Police on February 21. The farmer was later admitted to PGIMER for treatment.

Meanwhile, the farmers are likely to take a decision on resuming their march to Delhi today. They are going to hold a meeting regarding the future strategy of their movement. The farmers' organisations have already made it clear that they will not budge from their stand until their demands are met and the Centre comes up with an amicable solution. Now it remains to be seen what the farmers decide at today's meeting.