Delhi Chalo: Farmers Pause Protest till February 29; Candle March Planned for Today

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Amid rise in loss of lives, farmers engaged in the 'Delhi Chalo 2.0' will pause the protest march till February 29 while continuing the agitation at the Punjab-Haryana borders.

On Friday, the farmer leaders including those from United Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders said the decision determining the future course of action over the 'Delhi Chalo' will be taken early next week. They also said the farmers are all set to hold their agitation at two ground sites on the Punjab-Haryana borders - Shambhu and Khanauri.

Farmer leader Sarwan Pawar said that no formal invitation for talks has come from the central government so far. He further claimed that they have demanded a written invitation for talks on making the Minimum Support Price (MSP) with a legal guarantee, which the Centre is not keen on giving in.

A candle march has been scheduled for Saturday to mourn the death of a 22-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh. As per the itinerary, tribal societies will submit their demand letters to the President in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in favour of farmers on February 26. The same day, the agitating farmers will set fire to ministers in effigies. They will also burn the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in effigies.

There will be multiple rounds of meetings among the farmers’ bodies which are part of the agitation and the Delhi Chalo protest call. A joint sitting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha forums will be held on February 28, and a decision will be taken on the farmers' movement on February 29.

On Wednesday, Shubkran Singh, was fatally shot by the police at the Khanauri border. The deceased is a native of Bathinda. Police said 12 of their personnel were injured in the clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards the barricades.

"The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a post in Punjabi.

Farmer leaders who are demanding "martyr" status for Singh, urged the government to register an FIR invoking murder charges into Singh's death. They said they would not perform the last rites of the farmer until their demands were met.

In addition to this, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce, Agnostos Theos, alleging that the government has curtailed the farmers' movement by fortifying the borders, preventing the free movement of farmers.

On Friday, the farmers observed ‘Black Day’ across Haryana and Punjab, during which they burned effigies of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and other Union Ministers. Farmers in Narnaund, Hisar, planned to travel to the Khanauri border.

The police fired tear gas shells to stop them. They also lathi-charged after the farmers began throwing stones. 16 farmers and 24 police officers were hurt in this altercation. Several farmer leaders were also arrested by the police.