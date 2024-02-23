Postmortem Not Conducted on Third Day: Young Farmer Shubhkaran's Mother Demands 'Full Justice'

Patiala: The post-mortem of Punjab's 22-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life on the Khanuri border on February 21 during the farmers' protest, could not be conducted on the third day on Friday. The angry farmers and his family members are demanding to register an FIR against the Haryana Police over the death of the young farmer.

Deceased Shubhkaran's mother Veerpal Kaur said, "We came to see Shubhkaran's face for the last time and want my son to be cremated. We have come here ourselves. Shubhkaran's father got divorced about 13 years ago." "Full justice should be done to him. My son has gone, and will not come back with money. Sons of other mothers should also come back. Shubhkaran also used to stay at Nani's house," she said.

Jagjit Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who are leading the farmers' movement, are adamant about the demand of registering an FIR against the Haryana Police over the death of Shubhkaran. The officials said that the Punjab Police had brought Shubhkaran's body from the Haryana border. Technically, only the Haryana Police can take action in this case, as Shubhkaran's death took place within Haryana's limits.

The farmers' leaders said that the employees of the Haryana Police entered the Punjab border and vandalized their tractors and vehicles, therefore the Punjab Police should take action against the Haryana Police. Farmer leaders said that unless a case is registered against the Haryana Police in Punjab, they will not allow the post-mortem of Shubhkaran's body and even they will not cremate the body.

The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Shubhkaran's younger sister would also be given a government job.