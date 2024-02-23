Postmortem Not Conducted on Third Day: Young Farmer Shubhkaran's Mother Demands 'Full Justice'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Deceased Farmer mother and grandmother

Farmers are demanding to register an FIR against the Haryana Police over the death of the young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, who died on 21 February during the clash with police on the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana. Full justice should be done to him, Shubhkaran's mother said and added that money will not bring back her son.

Patiala: The post-mortem of Punjab's 22-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life on the Khanuri border on February 21 during the farmers' protest, could not be conducted on the third day on Friday. The angry farmers and his family members are demanding to register an FIR against the Haryana Police over the death of the young farmer.

Deceased Shubhkaran's mother Veerpal Kaur said, "We came to see Shubhkaran's face for the last time and want my son to be cremated. We have come here ourselves. Shubhkaran's father got divorced about 13 years ago." "Full justice should be done to him. My son has gone, and will not come back with money. Sons of other mothers should also come back. Shubhkaran also used to stay at Nani's house," she said.

Jagjit Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who are leading the farmers' movement, are adamant about the demand of registering an FIR against the Haryana Police over the death of Shubhkaran. The officials said that the Punjab Police had brought Shubhkaran's body from the Haryana border. Technically, only the Haryana Police can take action in this case, as Shubhkaran's death took place within Haryana's limits.

The farmers' leaders said that the employees of the Haryana Police entered the Punjab border and vandalized their tractors and vehicles, therefore the Punjab Police should take action against the Haryana Police. Farmer leaders said that unless a case is registered against the Haryana Police in Punjab, they will not allow the post-mortem of Shubhkaran's body and even they will not cremate the body.

The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Shubhkaran's younger sister would also be given a government job.

Read More

  1. Another Famer Dies during Ongoing Protest under 'Delhi Chalo' March at Khanauri Border
  2. Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Job to Kin of Farmer Killed During Protest
  3. Farmers Protest: Young Farmer Dies Due to Head Injury on Khanauri Border

TAGGED:

Shubhkaran Singh Funeralfarmer deathFarmer march DelhiYoung Farmer Death

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.