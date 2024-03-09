ED Searches Premises of 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin's Kin, Others in Illegal Sand Mining Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 40 minutes ago

Ed Searches Premises of 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin's Kin, Others in Illegal Sand Mining Case in Tamil Nadu

Ten premises including that of Aadhav Arjun, son-in-law of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin is being searched by the ED in an alleged illegal sand mining case in Tamil Nadu. Arjun joined VCK in January and was appointed deputy general secretary of the outfit.

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering investigation connected with alleged illegal sand mining in the state, official sources said.

Under the operation, searches are being held at the premises of Aadhav Arjun, son-in-law of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, along with several others in Chennai and Coimbatore. Nearly 10 premises are being searched in relation to the alleged illegal sand mining case, which is being investigated by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Martin, popularly known as the 'lottery king', and his company, Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, were previously investigated by the ED in another money laundering case linked to the sale of lotteries of the Sikkim government. Martin is known to be close to the ruling DMK government and is under the scanner of multiple central investigative agencies.

The appointment of Aadhav Arjun as the deputy general secretary of the Dalit political outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) within days of joining the party has sparked speculation that he will be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He had joined VCK during the conference of the 'Vellum Sananayagam' in Trichy in January.

Read more

  1. 'MSCB 'scam': ED attaches sugar mill of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew
  2. ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's House, Seizes Rs 26 Lakh Cash, Property Documents of Rs 40-50 Cr
  3. West Bengal: ED Raids in Connection with Teacher Recruitment Scam

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.