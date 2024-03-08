ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's House, Seizes Rs 26 Lakh Cash, Property Documents of Rs 40-50 Cr

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's House, Seizes Rs 26 Lakh Cash, Property Documents of Rs 50-50 Cr

The premises of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki and his business partners Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi were raided by the ED on Thursday. The raids were held as part of a money laundering probe case.

Kanpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday searched the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in Jajmau police station area of the city, officials said.

During the search operation that lasted for more than 10 hours, the ED team found investment documents of properties worth Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore and a house in Mumbai worth Rs 5 crore. Also, Rs 26 lakh in cash was recovered from the MLA's residence.

According to ED officials, the house where Solanki resides is constructed on over 1000 square metres and nearly Rs 10 crore has been invested in it.

While searching the house, the team was surprised to find many hand-written diaries. Since it was not possible for the officials to read through all the diaries together, they have taken those with them. Also, they found many receipts containing complete details of financial transactions. These too have been seized along with all documents and electronic devices.

ED officials said they had complete details of Solanki's investments. Based on which, probe was conducted to reveal where the MLA invested, with whom he invested, the cases registered against him and his alleged black money trails, officials said. It is said that action will be taken against the MLA under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of several FIRs that have already been filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Apart from the MLA's residence, the ED team has also searched the residences of his brother Rizwan Solanki and his real estate business partners Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi.

Four-time MLA, Solanki, who is currently lodged in jail, faces a total of 17 criminal cases against him. It has been found that the MLA's assets increased by 282 percent during 2016 to 2022 although no significant hike in income was recorded in the period.

Read more

  1. West Bengal: ED Raids in Connection with Teacher Recruitment Scam
  2. Court summons Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16 after fresh complaint by ED
  3. CBI submits two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan in Bengal court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.