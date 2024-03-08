ED Raids SP MLA Irfan Solanki's House, Seizes Rs 26 Lakh Cash, Property Documents of Rs 40-50 Cr

Kanpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday searched the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in Jajmau police station area of the city, officials said.

During the search operation that lasted for more than 10 hours, the ED team found investment documents of properties worth Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore and a house in Mumbai worth Rs 5 crore. Also, Rs 26 lakh in cash was recovered from the MLA's residence.

According to ED officials, the house where Solanki resides is constructed on over 1000 square metres and nearly Rs 10 crore has been invested in it.

While searching the house, the team was surprised to find many hand-written diaries. Since it was not possible for the officials to read through all the diaries together, they have taken those with them. Also, they found many receipts containing complete details of financial transactions. These too have been seized along with all documents and electronic devices.

ED officials said they had complete details of Solanki's investments. Based on which, probe was conducted to reveal where the MLA invested, with whom he invested, the cases registered against him and his alleged black money trails, officials said. It is said that action will be taken against the MLA under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of several FIRs that have already been filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Apart from the MLA's residence, the ED team has also searched the residences of his brother Rizwan Solanki and his real estate business partners Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi.

Four-time MLA, Solanki, who is currently lodged in jail, faces a total of 17 criminal cases against him. It has been found that the MLA's assets increased by 282 percent during 2016 to 2022 although no significant hike in income was recorded in the period.