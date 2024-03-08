West Bengal: ED Raids in Connection with Teacher Recruitment Scam

author img

By ANI

Published : 44 minutes ago

Updated : 38 minutes ago

ED raids in connection with teacher recruitment scam in Kolkata.

The School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam surfaced after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, who has served as the education minister in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

Kolkata: A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in the state.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam came into light after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, who served as the education minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet until his arrest on 23 July, 2022.

Earlier on February 16, a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on close associates of former West Bengal education minister and jailed ruling Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata. Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore was recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister.

Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam. Also Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in September last year.

The summons for Banerjee came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids at the office of 'Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd' which the federal agency alleged was "used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees."

Read More

  1. Cases Related to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife: SC Rejects ED’s Plea against HC Order
  2. Sandeskhali attack case: CBI takes over probe in two more cases, total FIRs three
Last Updated :38 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.