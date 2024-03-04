ED attaches 15 immovable properties of Dr Zakir Husain Memorial Trust

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) informed on social media X that it has provisionally attached 15 immovable properties worth Rs.29.51 Lakh of the Dr. Zakir Husain Memorial Trust under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad.

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 15 immovable properties of the Dr. Zakir Husain Memorial Trust under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and it alleged that senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid and two others laundered Rs 71.50 lakh in the Central government funds for their personal gain.

Taking to micro blogging site X, ED wrote, "ED, Lucknow Zonal Office has provisionally attached 15 immovable properties valued at Rs.29.51 Lakh situated in Farukhabad, Uttar Pradesh in the form of Agricultural Land and 4 Bank accounts amounting to Rs.16.41 Lakh belonging to Dr. Zakir Husain Memorial Trust under the provisions of PMLA, 2002."

"The investigation revealed that grant-in-aid of Rs 71.5 lakh received by the Trust was not utilised for holding camps sanctioned by the Central government but it was laundered by Pratyush Shukla, representative of the Trust, Mohammad Athar, Secretary to the Trust and Louise Khurshid, Project Director of the Trust for the interest of the Trust and their personal gain," ED claimed in a communique.

The federal probe agency claimed that it has provisionally attached 15 immovable properties worth at Rs 29.51 lakh situated in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad in the form of Agricultural Land and 4 Bank accounts amounting to Rs 16.41 lakh of the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

