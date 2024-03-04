ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case on March 11

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case on March 11

The ED has summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in FEMA case on March 11, say official sources. The federal probe agency wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case on March 11, official sources said on Monday.

The 49-year-old politician had sought a few weeks time to join the investigation and sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose before it last month, they said. Moitra has now been asked to appear at the ED office in Delhi on March 11, the sources said.

The federal probe agency wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes. Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the scanner of the agency in this case apart from a few other foreign remittances and transfers of funds, the sources said.

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too. It is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra, who was expelled a few months ago, on the reference from the Lokpal. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

FEMA caseMahua Moitra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.