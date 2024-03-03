Mahadev Betting Case: One Day Jail to Girish Talreja and Suraj Chokhani

Raipur : ED is taking swift action in Mahadev Betting App case. Based on information given by Nitish Diwan, the panel operator of Mahadev App, the ED team on Friday arrested Girish Talreja from Bhopal and Suraj Chokhani from Kolkata. On Sunday, both of them were produced in court in Raipur. ED's lawyer argued for the remand of both of them. The court has sent both of them to jail for one day. Both of them will appear in Raipur court again on Monday.

According to ED, transactions worth crores have been found with Girish Talreja, Ratanlal Jain and Shubham Soni. Shubham Soni is absconding, ED is searching for him. Suraj Chokhani, arrested from Kolkata, is accused of investing the money of Mahadev Satta App in the stock market. ED's investigation also revealed that Nitish Diwan, a resident of Bhilai, used to live in Dubai with the promoter of Mahadev Satta App and worked as a panel operator.

ED conducted raids in many cities of the country on 28th February. If sources are to be believed, the Enforcement Directorate team has exposed and identified hawala operator Harishankar Timberwal in this case. He is a resident of Kolkata and is currently living in Dubai. Harishankar Timberwal is accused of operating the illegal betting Sky Exchange app in collaboration with the promoter of Mahadev Satta app. According to ED sources, assets worth Rs 580.78 crore of Harishankar Timberwal have been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier on February 26, 13 accused of Mahadev App were asked to appear in the court. In this, the names of Saurabh Chandrakar, Uppal, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja are included. Apart from this, Punaram Verma, Shivkumar Verma, Yashoda Verma, Pawan Natthani, Rohit Gulati, Anil Aggarwal and Shubham Soni were also asked to appear in the court. But none of the accused responded. The issue of Mahadev App has also cropped up in the politics of Chhattisgarh. This issue became one of the key issues in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.