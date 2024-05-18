ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Censures TMC's Humayun Kabir for Threatening Rivals, Voters

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

The Election Commission on Saturday censured TMC leader Humayun Kabir for allegedly threatening voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday censured TMC leader Humayun Kabir for allegedly threatening voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines. Responding to a show-cause notice issued to him on the matter, Kabir had defended himself and said his remarks were deliberately taken in isolation to make it seem as a threat and a violation of the model code of conduct.

While delivering a speech in the Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide.

According to the English transcript provided by the Election Commission, Kabir had said, "If you think that 30 per cent people reside in Murshidabad and you constitute the 70 per cent if you think as you constitute the major chunk of the population in Kamnagar, so you are entitled to demolish the mosque in Kajipara and the Muslim brethren in the rest of the area will sit idle, you are mistaken. I am warning the BJP that it wont happen ever."

The poll panel reminded the TMC legislator of the poll code provision, which states that no party or candidate will indulge in any activity that may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

The poll authority said it is convinced that he made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct. Dubbing his remarks as misconduct, the commission "strongly condemned" and censured him.

