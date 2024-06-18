ETV Bharat / state

Woman Passenger of Akasa Air Flight Bites Security Staff; Misbehaves With Co-Flyers, Crew In Lucknow

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Jai Pandey, a security personnel complained that Tanvi, a passenger of Akasa Air Lucknow-Mumbai flight misbehaved with co-flyers and crew members and then bit his hand. Sarojini Nagar police station has initiated a probe into the matter.

Lucknow airport (ETV Bharat Picture)

Lucknow: A woman passenger allegedly bit a security personnel's hand when she was stopped from forcibly boarding a plane at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow on Monday.

Earlier, she had created a chaos by misbehaving with her co-passengers and crew. After which, she was made to deboard the plane. When she tried to forcibly enter the plane again, the security personnel stopped her and she bit his hand. The incident took place on a Mumbai-bound Akasa Air flight. The security staff has registered a case against the woman at Sarojini Nagar police station.

Jai Pandey, from Azadnagar in Sarojininagar police station area of ​​Lucknow, is posted as a security guard in Akasa Air at Lucknow Airport. Tanvi, a resident of Agra, boarded Lucknow-Mumbai Akasa Air flight (QR-1525) at around 4:50 pm on Monday.

Tanvi misbehaved with other passengers, who complained to crew member Ankita. Initially, Ankita tried to pacify Tanvi but the latter continued behaving rudely with her as well. Then, Ankita complained to security staff Jai Pandey.

Pandey somehow convinced Tanvi to deboard the plane. But, Tanvi again tried to go inside. When Pandey stopped her, Tanvi bit his hand. CISF was informed and Tanvi was taken over to them.

Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge Shailendra Giri said that security staff Jai Pandey has accused Tanvi of injuring him by biting his hand and misbehaving with co-passengers and crew. "A case has been registered on the complaint of the security staff and the case is being investigated," Giri said.

