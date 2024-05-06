Delhi Court Rejects BRS Leader Kavitha's Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected the regular bail plea of ​​BRS leader K Kavitha with regard to cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. Special Judge Kaveri Baveja while hearing the bail plea dismissed the bail application in both the cases. A detailed order of the court is awaited in the matter.

The Special Judge while hearing the bail application in the case pertaining to the ED on May 2 deferred the hearing for May 6 to hear address both the cases. Today, the court will also hear K Kavitha's demand for physical appearance in the court. The court had reserved its verdict on K Kavitha's regular bail plea on April 24.

Earlier, on April 8, the court had rejected K Kavitha's interim bail plea. During the hearing on the interim bail plea, the ED had said that K Kavitha cannot be given any concession in granting bail in the money laundering case because she is a woman. During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of K Kavitha, had accused the ED of becoming a harassing agency rather than an investigating agency. Singhvi had said that the investigation in this case has been completely biased.

K Kavitha is currently in judicial custody. She was also arrested by the CBI on April 11. According to the CBI, K Kavitha was also involved in the conspiracy in the Delhi Excise Scam case. Earlier, K Kavitha was in judicial custody in the money laundering case of the excise scam. The CBI had questioned K Kavitha in judicial custody on 6 April in this case. On 5 April, the court had allowed the CBI to question K Kavitha in judicial custody.

The ED arrested Kavitha on 15 March after conducting raids in Hyderabad. According to ED, Kavitha was associated with the liquor traders' lobby ‘South Group’. ED had sent two summons to Kavitha for questioning, but Kavitha did not appear, after which she was arrested after raids.