Excise Scam: Court Sends BRS Leader K Kavitha to Judicial Custody Till Apr 23

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

BRS leader K Kavitha was produced before a Delhi court after she was arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday April 15 sent BRS MLC K Kavitha, arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, to judicial custody till April 23. Kavitha was produced before the court on Monday on the expiry of her three-day remand of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested by the CBI from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case.

She was also questioned by the CBI inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS) leader was reportedly questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

Reacting to the extension of her CBI remand, said that "this is not CBI custody but BJP custody". She said that CBI officials were "asking what the BJP is talking about".

On Sunday evening, BRS party executive president KTR(Kavitha's brother), and her husband Anil visited Kavitha at Tihar jail where she is currently lodged.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Kavitha is the third high-profile politician to be arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case after AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. On March 21, Kejriwal became the first sitting chief minister to be arrested in the case. (With agency inputs)

Last Updated :Apr 15, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

