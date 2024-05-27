Adani Ports Shares Climb Nearly 3 Pc; Hit 52-Week High as Company to Enter Sensex from June 24

ETV Bharat / business

Published : May 27, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged nearly 3% to a 52-week high on Monday following the announcement that it will replace Wipro in the BSE Sensex from June 24. This marks the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in the Sensex, with APSEZ being one of the group's 10 listed firms.

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday climbed nearly 3 per cent to hit the 52-week high level as the company will replace IT major Wipro in the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24. The stock went up by 2.93 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,457.25 on the BSE.

Shares of Wipro, however, declined by 2.36 per cent to Rs 452.55. The stock of Wipro the biggest laggard among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms during the morning deals. This would mark the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in Sensex. The group has 10 listed firms.

The changes will be effective from June 24, 2024, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE, said in a statement on Friday adding that the replacement is a part of a periodic review. Both APSEZ and Wipro are constituents of NSE's Nifty index.

Changes have also been announced in S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Bankex, S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 and S&P BSE Sensex 50.

