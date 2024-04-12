Central Railway Announces Summer Special Trains to Clear Passenger Rush

New Delhi: Considering the summer vacation and increasing demands for trains on several routes across the rail network, railways announced a series of summer special train services for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush this year, too. Providing information about summer special train services, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said on passenger demand, Central Railway will run several special trains at various routes and additional special trains between Mumbai and Thivim to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Thivim-LTT AC weekly special trains will have 16 trips. The Central Railway has also advised travellers to check the timings and halts of special trains on the website or NTES app before the journey.

The Central Railway will also run several additional weekly special train services between Mumbai and Karimnagar. Similarly, the Northern Railway will run summer special trains to various destinations. “For the convenience of the passengers and to clear extra rush, railways have decided to run summer special trains at various routes,” Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said.

Eastern Railway has also prepared a detailed chart of summer special trains to provide smooth travel facilities to the passengers. It has informed the passengers about the departure place to arrival station and timings of Malda Town-New Delhi-Malda Town, Howrah and Hisar, and Howrah and Madar Junction special trains.

South Central Railway will also run these special trains between various destinations, including Secunderabad-Santragachi and Secunderabad-Shalimar. Southern Railway posted information on X and wrote, “Passengers are requested to take note of this and plan your travel. Reservations for the special trains are opened from Southern Railway.”

As per West Central Railway, special trains between Jabalpur and Kanyakumari will be running 15 trips on each side and Rewa and CSMT (Mumbai). Besides this, Central Railway is set to operate two fully reserved special trains catering specifically to teachers, running between Dadar and Gorakhpur to accommodate the summer rush. Reservation for these trains starts exclusively at the nominated counters located at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Reservation Centre.

