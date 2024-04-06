Central Railway Achieves Record Earnings of over Rs 122.35 Crore under Non-Fare Revenue

New Delhi: The Central Railway has surpassed the target set by the Railway Board for earnings from Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) during the financial year 2023-24. During the year, the Central Railway’s earnings from NFR stood at Rs 122.35 crore from the Board’s target of Rs 102.80 crore. The Central Railway has also achieved the highest NFR earnings among all zones of Indian Railways with an unprecedented earning of Rs 122.35 crore, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway, said.

The Central Railway has also achieved revenue of 39.92 per cent more than the previous year’s revenue of Rs 87.44 crore. “This achievement solidifies Central Railway's position as the frontrunner amongst all Zonal Railways for the third consecutive year in NFR generation, showcasing its unparalleled dedication and innovative strategies in revenue enhancement. The Central Railway stands in first position, Northern Railway second and East Central Railway third for earning NFR revenue,” the CPRO said.

The officials of Central Railways said that the success can be attributed to a series of strategic initiatives undertaken, including the implementation of Woloo toilets, the introduction of electrical vehicle charging facilities, the establishment of emergency medical rooms with pharmacies, vending contracts for non-catering items and contracts for cleaning of BOXN wagons have significantly contributed to the surge in NFR.

Additionally, partnerships and collaborations have played a pivotal role in revenue generation as the introduction of app-based cab services, sleeping pods and the operation of Restaurant-on-Wheels at seven different locations have not only diversified revenue sources, but also enhanced passenger experience and satisfaction, a senior official said.

Janaushadhi Kendras: In the pursuit to enhance the wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, four Janaushadhi Kendras have been launched at Lokmanya Tilak (T), Manmad, Pimpri and Solapur stations as pilot projects.

One Station One Product (OSOP): Central Railway's commitment to promoting local entrepreneurship under “Vocal for Local” through initiatives like 'One Station One Product' has yielded commendable results with diverse OSOP outlets. With 91 OSOP stalls operational across the network, Central Railway has facilitated the sale of items, including food, beverages and others, worth Rs 2.07 crore during the fiscal year.

Restaurant on Wheels: At present seven Restaurants on Wheels are operational at Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Amravati, Akola, Shegaon, Nashik Road and Pune. According to the Central Railway, allotment of various NFR contracts has not only generated revenue, but also contributed reduction in expenditure and meeting passenger satisfaction to a great extent through which deemed earnings of Rs 6.5 crore are achieved on capital and manpower savings.

Read more: Central Railway Generates Rs 9,446 Cr Freight Revenue In FY 2023-24