There is Hatred in Himanta Biswa Sarma's Heart: Rahul Gandhi

By

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

Updated : Jan 24, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Hitting back at the BJP and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a broadside alleging that the saffron party leaders are spreading hatred

Assam: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP for spreading hatred all over on Wednesday.

Addressing a crowd during the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday, he alleged that some selected people spread hatred like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma. "There is a lot of hatred in the heart of the Chief Minister of Assam. Our fight is not against them, but against the hatred hidden in their hearts. "They have hatred against the whole world. Every morning they wake up and spread the message of animosity," the Wayanad MP said.

  • असम के मुख्यमंत्री दिनभर नफरत और डर फैलाते हैं।

    ये देश का सबसे भ्रष्ट मुख्यमंत्री है। टीवी-मीडिया वही दिखाता है, जो असम के मुख्यमंत्री चाहते हैं।

    असम को असम का मुख्यमंत्री नहीं चला रहा, उसका रिमोट कंट्रोल अमित शाह के पास है।

    : @RahulGandhi जी

    📍 असम pic.twitter.com/RJ8WMHWAj4

    — Congress (@INCIndia) January 24, 2024

Rahul Gandhi's comments come in the wake of an FIR being lodged against him in Assam for allegedly breaking law and order.

Continuing with his broadside against BJP, he said, behind the guise of anger, there is fear. "BJP leaders are actually frightened. But I appeal to all of you not to be scared," he told his supporters.

Going further, Gandhi also took on the BJP-RSS combination for creating wedges in the society along various lines. 'They divide the society, spread acrimony, but are all for love and bonhomie," Gandhi added.

Dwelling on his Yatra, Gandhi said that when he started off initially, he spoke to lakhs of people and they wanted peace. "Hatred and anger can only be replaced by love and peace," he said.

"The fight is not against these individuals who are spreading hatred, but against the very core of anger and jealousy that reside in their hearts," he reiterated.

  FIR Filed Against Rahul, Other Cong Leaders for Violence During Nyay Yatra: Himanta
  NCP Protests Against Enforcement Directorate; Sharad Pawar Reaches Party's Mumbai Office
