There is Hatred in Himanta Biswa Sarma's Heart: Rahul Gandhi

Assam: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP for spreading hatred all over on Wednesday.

Addressing a crowd during the Assam leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday, he alleged that some selected people spread hatred like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma. "There is a lot of hatred in the heart of the Chief Minister of Assam. Our fight is not against them, but against the hatred hidden in their hearts. "They have hatred against the whole world. Every morning they wake up and spread the message of animosity," the Wayanad MP said.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come in the wake of an FIR being lodged against him in Assam for allegedly breaking law and order.

Continuing with his broadside against BJP, he said, behind the guise of anger, there is fear. "BJP leaders are actually frightened. But I appeal to all of you not to be scared," he told his supporters.

Going further, Gandhi also took on the BJP-RSS combination for creating wedges in the society along various lines. 'They divide the society, spread acrimony, but are all for love and bonhomie," Gandhi added.

Dwelling on his Yatra, Gandhi said that when he started off initially, he spoke to lakhs of people and they wanted peace. "Hatred and anger can only be replaced by love and peace," he said.

"The fight is not against these individuals who are spreading hatred, but against the very core of anger and jealousy that reside in their hearts," he reiterated.