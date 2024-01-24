ED Summons to Rohit: NCP Stages Protest As Supriya Seeks Probe Transparency

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP working president Supriya Sule have reached the party's Mumbai office to protest against the ED summons to party MLA Rohit Pawar in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.

The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP has been vociferously attacking the ED for targeting Opposition leaders at the behest of the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Rohit, senior Pawar's grand nephew was asked by ED to appear before the agency on Wednesday. An infuriated Rohit told the media that he had been carrying all the relevant files and documents that the agency had asked for. Moreover, he was ready to reply to all queries from ED and lend full support to them.

The NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader also said that ED officials are just doing their work and he doesn't have anything against them. Therefore, he is ready to extend his support in every possible way.

In addition, the young firebrand leader said this was all being done to put pressure on him, but he is perturbed and is ready to fight against the allegations.

The NCP MLA was also seen posing with the party MP Supriya Sule and taking her blessings while entering the ED office. Sule reacted in front of the media saying that the investigation must be transparent and fair. She has full faith in the ED and is pretty much sure they will hear Rohit's side. She further added that if they have not done anything wrong, there is no question of coming under the pressure of investigations.

Following the incident, On Tuesday, a poster surfaced on social media urging people to turn up at the ED office in massive numbers.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank money laundering case emerged on the scene from an August 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. Reacting to the raids, the NCP had said that Rohit Pawar's 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' had "hit a nerve" and made the saffron party insecure.