Bhagwant Mann Approached Me Once To Join Cong: Navjot Sidhu

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he told Bhagwant Mann that if he wants, he is welcome to join the Congress and that he should talk to the party leadership.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he told Bhagwant Mann that if he wants, he is welcome to join the Congress and that he should talk to the party leadership.

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the party.

Sidhu said this during an interview to a media outlet when asked about rumours that he may join the BJP and whether the party had approached him. He shared a clip of the interview on his X handle.

There was no immediate response from Mann to Sidhu's claims. "I can tell you one thing about who had approached (me). Bhagwant Mann sahab had come to me. If he tells, I will even tell him the place (where they met)," Sidhu said.

"He told me paaji, I am ready to be your deputy if I get him to join the Congress. And he also told me that if you come to the Aam Aadmi Party, still he was ready to be my deputy," the Congress leader said.

Sidhu further claimed that he told Mann that he is committed to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and it's not possible for him to leave them.

Sidhu said he told Mann that if he wants, he is welcome to join the Congress and that he should talk to the party leadership in Delhi. After this, there was no further discussion, he added.

Sidhu said his sole aim is to serve the people of Punjab. He targeted the Mann-led AAP government over Punjab's "mounting debt", saying, "They move in aircraft and luxury vehicles but debt has to be paid by Punjabis."

Read More

  1. Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Job to Kin of Farmer Killed During Protest
  2. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Skips First Hearing of Defamation Case
  3. Chandigarh mayoral polls: Black Day for country's democracy, says Punjab CM Mann

TAGGED:

Navjot Singh SidhuBhagwant MannCongressAam Aadmi Party

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.