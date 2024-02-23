Punjab CM Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Job to Kin of Farmer Killed During Protest

Days after the death of 21-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh at Punjab-Haryana border during the protest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex gratia for Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased and a government job to his younger sister.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died at the Khanauri border point.

The 21-year-old farmer was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday when some agitating farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

In a post in Punjabi, Bhagwant Mann said, "The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits."

Farmer leaders were demanding financial compensation for the kin of Singh and a government job for a member of his family, besides registration of a case against those who were responsible for his death.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came out in support of Shubhakaran’s family after the 21-year-old lost his life in the ongoing farmers' protest. He said that action will be taken against those police personnel who were responsible for the young farmer's death.

"Shubhkaran was not here for publicity, he came to ask for the rightful price for his agricultural produce. The Punjab government stands with the farmers," Punjab Chief Minister said.

He further said, "They are trying to threaten us with the president's rule. I am not scared of these threats, I would not let any more Shubhkarans die. My post doesn't matter to me, so stop threatening. Think of Manipur and Nuh before threatening us. The Haryana Police is more responsible for the deteriorating law and order. We are not causing them any trouble. I would again urge the central government to keep their ego aside and focus on the demands of the farmers."

