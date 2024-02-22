Action Will Be Taken against Police Personal Responsible for Shubhkaran’s Death: Bhagwant Mann

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

Action will be taken against police personal responsible for Shubhkaran’s death, said Bhagwant Mann.

Amid the ongoing furore over the death of Punjab Youth Shubhkaran, the state Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, said that he would not let any more Shubhkarans die.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came out in support of Shubhakaran’s family after the 24-year-old lost his life in the ongoing farmers' protest.

He further stated that whichever police personnel are responsible for Shubhkaran's death, action will be taken against them. He further added that the Punjab government will provide financial aid to Shubhkaran’s family.

On the farmers' protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Whichever police personnel is responsible for Shubhkaran's death, action will be taken against him. Shubhkaran was not here for publicity, he came to ask for the rightful price for his agricultural produce. The Punjab government stands with the farmers. They are trying to threaten us with the president's rule. I am not scared of these threats, I would not let any more Shubhkarans die... My post doesn't matter to me, so stop threatening. Think of Manipur and Nuh before threatening us. The Haryana Police is more responsible for the deteriorating law and order. We are not causing them any trouble. I would again urge the central government to keep their ego aside and focus on the demands of the farmers."

A 24-year-old protester died from his injuries after being struck on the head during a farmers' demonstration following a scuffle with Haryana Police on the Khanauri border.

